With a bake-off in the center of events for the 21st annual Car Show/Blackberry Festival in Juliaetta this weekend, families are uniting for some friendly competition.
The traditional Blackberry Festival from 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. today will feature its first “Bake ’n Flake,” a baking competition to create some friendly fun.
The only requirement: delicious blackberries.
“I couldn’t sleep one night, and I kept thinking about how we could make this event different,’’ said Judy Fuller, the organizer for this year’s festival. “We’ve never had a baking competition and because we’ve been isolated for so long, I think we deserve a little fun.”
After announcing the baking competition through flyers and Facebook posts on a page she runs called “Juliaetta-Kendrick 2.0 (aka Cool Club),” she received phone calls from many community members thanking her for this idea.
“Around 7:30 p.m. one night, I received a call from a grandmother thanking me because after eight years of not seeing her grandchildren, they would be stopping by to visit and also entering the baking competition,” Fuller said. “So not only are families gathering to bake with family recipes, but also coming from other areas to see their family members.”
Fuller also mentioned that various business owners have called her to see if they could be judges for the baking competition. She has chosen four judges: Nathan Daniels, owner of Nathan’s Kendrick Cafe; Josh Luscombe, from the city of Juliaetta; Sherill Calhoun, owner of Sky View Inn Idaho; and Mary Swarts, executive at Send Out Cards.
“I think this could really help business owners strengthen relationships with their customers and connect with them on a more personal level,” Fuller said. “Some of our most intimate moments can be over food.”
The taste-testing portion will be happening from 11 a.m. to noon today, in which there will be prizes for first, second and third place.
The prize for first place will be a $100 cash prize, a custom-made Blackberry Festival T-shirt, an engraved wooden spoon and the winning recipe published on a newsletter. Second- and third-place winners will receive a T-shirt and an engraved wooden spoon.
“It’s obvious to me now that small rural towns like competition,” said Fuller, laughing. “But at the same time, we’re seeing these families creating everlasting memories and new traditions.”
The Car Show/Blackberry Festival will also be hosting cornhole tournaments and the car show throughout the day, dachshund races at 10:30 a.m. and savory food.