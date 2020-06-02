Mitzy’s still up for fun

 Pete Caster/Tribune

Troy Dole, of Clarkston, grabs Mitzy, his wheelchair-bound 14-year-old miniature Doberman pinscher, after she rolled a little too close to the edge of the hill at Pioneer Park in Lewiston on Monday afternoon. Dysplasia in Mitzy’s left hip forced Dole to put her in a dog-outfitted wheelchair. Despite the condition, Mitzy was in high spirits Monday as she and Dole went to the park and soaked up the afternoon sun.

