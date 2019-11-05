Mistake by AG’s office brings Havens trial to a halt

The trial of Nez Perce County Commissioner Douglas Havens on four misdemeanor counts related to his purchase of items at a county surplus auction last year ended before it started Monday when a judge dismissed the case after the state attorney general’s office failed to include the name of its main witness on a routine disclosure list for the defense.
Havens’ attorney, Scott Chapman, said he just learned Monday morning that the state’s case would hinge on the testimony of Asmir Kararic, an investigator for Attorney General Lawrence Wasden’s office. Chapman objected to Deputy Attorney General David Morse calling Kararic as a witness since his name wasn’t included on the list as required by state law.
First District Judge Patrick McFadden dismissed the charges when Morse said he couldn’t mount a case without Kararic’s testimony. McFadden said he would take some time to consider the issue before ruling on whether he would dismiss the charges with or without prejudice. A dismissal without prejudice would leave the state free to refile the charges, but Morse indicated he would refile either way.
Chapman also raised the issue of double jeopardy with the judge. After the hearing, he said his understanding of the law was that jeopardy begins once a jury is empaneled. The attorneys and the judge seated a panel of four women and two men just before Chapman’s objection.
The state judicial system assigned the case to McFadden because of Havens’ lengthy tenure as a public official in Nez Perce County. McFadden said he assumed he would continue to preside over the case while he considers both the prejudice and double jeopardy issues.
Officials in the attorney general’s office brought the charges of “officers not to be interested in sales” after Havens signed a resolution last year designating certain county property as surplus. He then attended the surplus auction and bought four items.
The episode prompted county Prosecutor Justin Coleman to issue a memo warning county employees against attending and bidding at such auctions. Coleman recused himself from any criminal investigation since he advises the county commission on legal matters, and the attorney general’s office took up the case.
