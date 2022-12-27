Mission: ‘Feeding body, mind and spirit’

When the Rev. Kathy Kelly discovered that the mission of Lewiston’s Church of the Nativity had to do with “feeding body, mind and spirit,” she knew she’d found a home with kindred spirits.
Kelly is the new priest of the Episcopal congregation located at 731 Eighth St.
“There’s a great deal of wonderful food ministries here,” Kelly said, noting that the church serves free public meals every month, hosts a food pantry and supports a summertime garden where fresh produce is shared with the public. The church also has a music ministry and provides space for recovery groups, book clubs and a knitting group.
“One of my draws to this parish is the fact that they’re very active here. In spite of (an aging congregation) there’s something going on every day.”
Kelly grew up in Bristol, Va., close to the Tennessee state line and worked for several years in Macon, Ga., as a psychotherapist.
“I had a small private practice and worked with a diverse population,” Kelly said. That included a group home for teenage girls, a youth detention center, an adult prison halfway house and, her specialty — working with women who were traumatized as children.
But Kelly said she had felt a call to the ministry from a young age. Eventually she decided that the work she enjoyed would fit better with parish ministry than psychotherapeutic counseling. So she made a mid-career change.
She was ordained a deacon in the Episcopal church in the mid-1990s and then ordained a priest in 2014.
As a parish priest, Kelly worked in community congregational development and did some interim work filling in at parishes that were between long-term pastors.
Along the way, Kelly became acquainted with the Rev. Gretchen Rehberg, currently the bishop of the Spokane Episcopal Diocese who was the parish priest at Church of the Nativity at the time.
Kelly was impressed with Rehberg’s outlook.
“I was very drawn to her vision for ministry and the way she guides this diocese in a time that I was drawn to change,” Kelly said. Rehberg, who helped start Nativity’s feeding ministry, “was focused on outreach and I care very much about that.”
Kelly is becoming acquainted with the community and said her 23-year-old daughter and her daughter’s pit bull will be joining her soon. Her daughter plans to enroll at Lewis-Clark State College.
In the meantime, Kelly has been preparing her congregation for the holiday season and its hustle and bustle with a message to step back and reflect.
“I’ve been focusing, in my leadership and preaching, to invite people to be still with God and take time to be contemplative with prayer in order to balance all the merry making with God,” Kelly said.
“I don’t need to tell them to get out and do outreach. They’ve got that covered.”