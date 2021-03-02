There will be a high bar for entry into any overnight homeless shelter Spokane’s Union Gospel Mission brings to Lewiston, according to the organization’s executive director.
Phil Altmeyer gave the Lewiston City Council a preview Monday of what an eventual shelter might look like. He told councilors that only admitting homeless people who participate in the mission’s faith-based programs can help avoid problems that can arise at other shelters.
“We’re not interested in keeping people homeless,” he said, noting that shelters with low barriers to admission and participation can prompt unwelcome activities, like unauthorized camping.
The mission recently opened a thrift store along Snake River Avenue. The recently purchased property consists of several parcels and several buildings, and Altmeyer said it would be the likely site for an eventual shelter.
Councilor John Bradbury passed along a constituent’s concern about the proximity to Kiwanis Park, with its popular playground and skate park, and Altmeyer said the mission has successfully coexisted in commercial and residential areas. As an example, he cited the experience when it opened a Trent Avenue location in Spokane.
Altmeyer said early concerns about how that shelter would change the neighborhood quickly dissipated after local residents’ fears never materialized. The area has even attracted new commercial developments since the shelter opened, he added.
“We want to be a good neighbor,” he said.
He told the council that each of the mission’s four shelters — three in Spokane and one in Coeur d’Alene — are alcohol- and drug-free so the organization doesn’t enable the kind of addictions that can often lead to homelessness.
In 2017, the council limited homeless shelters to specific zones around the city after North Lewiston residents started having problems with patrons of the now-closed ROC rescue mission. The zones include North Lewiston, downtown, Snake River Avenue and the 21st Street/Thain Road corridor.
But no one has come forward to propose a homeless shelter until now. Altmeyer didn’t offer a timeline at Monday’s city council work session, but has previously said the shelter is part of the mission’s long-term plan for Lewiston.
In other business:
City officials still don’t know if insurance will help cover the costs of rehabilitating the Emperor of India King Thai restaurant property that burned down in December 2019. Councilors got a brief update on the topic from City Manager Alan Nygaard, who said the building’s insurance company canceled a scheduled meeting last week because it is still investigating the incident.
The Idaho State Fire Marshal recently found the cause of the fire to be undetermined. Praveen Khurana, the restaurant’s operator, is facing 22 misdemeanor code violations for his alleged failure to remediate the property. Nygaard said the city has received reports of safety issues at the property, and the city may further secure the site with measures like higher fencing.
Bradbury expressed frustration at the pace of dealing with the continuing eyesore on the city’s Main Street. But Nygaard said the issue is complicated, partly because it isn’t certain who actually owns the property. In comparison, he said previous fires in the historic downtown district have taken three or four years to get cleaned up.
