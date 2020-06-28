KOOSKIA — A woman who has been missing since June 6 after driving her car into the Middle Fork of the Clearwater River was found Saturday.
Lt. Doug Ulmer of the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office said the 1994 Toyota Corolla that was driven by Connie Williams of Kooskia was spotted by the Clearwater County Back County Rescue helicopter about noon Saturday.
Divers went into the river and found that Williams’ body was still in the vehicle. The vehicle was then pulled to shore.
“Thank God,” Ulmer said. “That was the outcome I was hoping for. Now that will give her family some closure.
According to a news release from the Idaho State Police, Williams was driving on U.S. Highway 12 at milepost 71.6 between Kamiah and Kooskia about 5:51 a.m. on June 6 when her car left the roadway and went into the river.
Williams had been helping to deliver the Lewiston Tribune when the accident happened. She was assisting her husband that morning, who was following her in a separate vehicle.
A GoFundMe fundraiser has been established for Williams’ family. GoFundMe direct donations can be made at Freedom Northwest Credit Union account #8918. The website can be found at: https://gf.me/u/x8hmkf.