HAY, Wash. — An 81-year-old Whitman County man reported missing last week was found Friday near his home in Hay, Wash.
According to the Whitman County Sheriff’s Office, friends and neighbors contacted the sheriff’s office last week when William “Bill” Betcher did not return home from a trip across the state to purchase a horse.
Wednesday afternoon deputies received several tips that Betcher had been seen in Lincoln County, and then later that night his vehicle and horse trailer were spotted on State Route 26 near Hooper.
Deputies also attempted tracking Betcher by cellphone, but it was believed his phone was either off or out of battery.
Deputies located Betcher approximately 8 p.m. Friday sitting on the front porch of an unattended residence two miles from his home in Hay.
They found his wrecked vehicle and an empty horse trailer in an embankment nearby. Deputies believe Betcher crashed his truck Wednesday evening and had been at that location since.
He was in good spirits when deputies found him, but somewhat confused and dehydrated, according to the sheriff’s office.