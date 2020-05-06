ASOTIN — A missing mushroom hunter was located Tuesday morning after spending a night in the woods near Anatone.
Asotin County Undersheriff Jody Brown said Shea M. Austin, 38, was found along Bennett Ridge Road, where she had built a signal fire. Austin, a former Clarkston resident who now lives in Juliaetta, was reported missing at approximately 6 p.m. Monday.
She and her father, William J. Austin, of Clarkston, were picking mushrooms in the area of West Mountain Road near Anatone and became separated. They were supposed to leave around 3:30 p.m. that day. When the woman failed to arrive at the vehicle, her father alerted the Asotin County Sheriff’s Office.
The Asotin County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue unit was mobilized along with the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office Mechanized Posse. Volunteers from both agencies worked through the night searching the area but did not locate Austin, Brown said in a news release.
On Tuesday morning, further assistance was provided by the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Mounted Posse as well as the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Air Posse. In addition, the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office sent a helicopter equipped with a specialized infrared system.
After approximately 45 minutes, the missing mushroom hunter was spotted by the helicopter crew, along with her two dogs.
“She was found to be in good health and good spirits, and she was reunited with her family,” Brown said.