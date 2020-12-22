Missing man’s body found in Benewah County

The body of a surveyor who was reported missing in September after leaving Lewiston was found Dec. 5.
The remains of Robert Nichols, 50, of St. Maries, were discovered in a wooded area, north of Flat Creek, across the highway from the Evergreen Tree Farm in Benewah County.
Benewah County Undersheriff Tony Eells said Nichols died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The Benewah County Sheriff’s Office was able to locate Nichols’ body with assistance of the Spokane Police Department. The Spokane police provided a cadaver dog to search the area not far from where his work truck was discovered Nov. 27.
The work truck was first seen by an owner of a nearby property earlier this fall, but did not appear out of place at the time.
“He was out doing something on an old logging road, saw the pickup and did not think anything of it because a lot of people go out there,” Benewah County Sheriff Dave Resser said. “He went out again (Nov. 27) and saw that same pickup, and that’s when he called.”
The truck was in a secluded area. The reporting resident had to lead Detective Mike Richardson down a private road to find it.
Once there, Richardson observed no evidence of foul play or other motives. Approximately $80,000 of equipment was still in the truck, along with Nichols’ keys and cellphone. There was no sign of a struggle or more than one person present.
Earlier efforts to locate Nichols by tracking his cellphone were unsuccessful because it was placed into airplane mode, suggesting he did not want to be contacted.
“There is only one reason you do that. And it’s not something you easily do by accident,” Richardson said.
Searches by drone also were unsuccessful because of the density of trees in the area.
Lewiston Police, the Benewah County Sheriff’s Office and the Spokane Police took part in the three-month effort to locate Nichols. He was reported missing when he did not show up at a job site in Santa on Sept. 26 after checking out of a Lewiston hotel.
Nichols’ family has been notified.