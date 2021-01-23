WAHA — Edward R. McKenzie, who had been missing for more than a week, was found dead in his vehicle by deputies in the Waha Mountain area Friday, according to a Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office news release.
McKenzie, 82, was last seen Jan. 13 in Genesee. His blue/silver 2005 Honda CRV was found on Deer Creek Road, near Soldiers Meadows Road, according to the release.
Lewis County and Nez Perce County deputies arrived on the scene and found McKenzie dead inside his vehicle, according to the release.
No other details were provided.