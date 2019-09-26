POMEROY — A 59-year-old man who was reported missing in the Umatilla National Forest has been located “alive and well,” according to the Garfield County sheriff.
Darren W. Ferguson was found at Windust Campground in Franklin County, Sheriff Drew Hyer said in a news release issued Wednesday.
Garfield County was assisted by Asotin County, Franklin County, Pasco police, Washington State Patrol, Washington Fish and Wildlife, Lower Granite Dam personnel, U.S. Forest Service, Life Flight and members of the community during its investigation into the missing person report.