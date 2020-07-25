A 73-year-old Kooskia man who had been overdue since Sunday from a hiking trip along the Salmon River reportedly turned up safely Friday morning at the Whitewater Ranch.
Dave Wolfe, an experienced hiker and outdoorsman whose family property is downriver from the Whitewater Ranch, showed up “coherent and intact,” according to a social media post from Steve Shotwell, caretaker of the Whitewater Ranch.
Wolfe was reported missing Monday after he failed to return Sunday night from a four-day hiking trip along the river. An air and ground search failed to locate him and attempts to reach Wolfe on Friday were not successful. Family members, however, confirmed that Wolfe was alive and headed home to Kooskia.