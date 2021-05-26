Mirror, mirror in the puddle

In this photograph taken with the camera turned upside down, Lawrence Huntley, right, of Clarkston, and his wife, Venetta McWilliams, are seen in the reflection of a puddle as they cycle south along the Greenbelt Parkway Trail in Clarkston on Tuesday afternoon. The Lewiston-Clarkston Valley saw less than a tenth of an inch of rain Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service in Spokane. The valley is expected to see a high of 77 with a 20 percent chance of rain today, according to the outlook on Page 6A.
