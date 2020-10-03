A person riding a 2007 Harley-Davidson motorcycle sustained minor injuries when they slid the motorcycle to a stop to avoid a collision with a pickup Friday evening in Lewiston, according to the Lewiston Police Department.
The motorcycle was cut off by a 2004 Ford Ranger near the intersection of Southway Avenue and First Street in Lewiston at about 5:15 p.m., Sgt. Craig Roberts said.
The motorcycle rider didn’t have to go to the hospital and traffic wasn’t significantly affected by the wreck, Roberts said.