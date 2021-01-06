A car burns in the middle of U.S. Highway 95 while another car that it collided with sits off to the side Tuesday afternoon. The wreck happened near the west entranced to Nez Perce Road, which leads to the Clearwater River Casino. No injuries were reported, and one of the drivers was cited for inattentive driving, according to the Idaho State Police. No other details were released.
Advertisement
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 87940 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Your guide to the best businesses in the region