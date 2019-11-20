MOSCOW — The individual who allegedly left a bomb threat note at Moscow Middle School, which prompted an evacuation of the school Friday, came forward, according to the heads of the Moscow Police Department and Moscow School District.
MPD Chief James Fry said the individual is a minor, so he did not want to disclose his or her name or gender. He said charges are pending and will be reviewed by the Latah County Prosecutor’s Office.
MSD Superintendent Greg Bailey said a punishment will be handed down to the individual, but he said he could not say anything more regarding consequences.
Bailey said a principal can choose to suspend a student as much as five days at a time, the superintendent can add an additional 10-day suspension, and the school board can add another five-day suspension or hold an expulsion hearing.
MMS students evacuated to the nearby Hamilton Indoor Recreation Center remained for more than an hour just before the end of the school day.