A California man who was ordered to pay $150,000 for violating the Clean Water Act while operating a suction dredge mine on the South Fork of the Clearwater River is appealing the fine.

Last summer, a federal judge ruled that Shannon Poe, of Concord, Calif., violated the act when he operated his dredge for 42 days in 2014 and 2015 without first securing National Pollution Discharge Elimination Permit. The suit was brought by the Boise-based Idaho Conservation League.

