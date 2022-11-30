GRANGEVILLE — A tentative compromise was reached Tuesday between two groups of Idaho County residents who have been embroiled in a dispute over the use of a historic recreation trail.
Following a nearly three-hour meeting at the Idaho County courthouse that drew well over 100 people, both in person and online, the county commissioners decided to take the offer to resolve the Milner Trail dispute under advisement. The commissioners will review the dozens of comments they received on the issue and make a final decision at a later date.
The dispute pitted those who want to keep the recreation trail open and unencumbered for public use against landowners in the area who said their property has been trashed by recreationists who have left garbage, built fires near structures and stolen firewood.
One of the landowners, Alan Lamm, who was accused of putting gates across the portions of the Milner Trail that cross his property, said he has been targeted on social media with false accusations and cruelty.
“I’ve been attacked and I’ve been slandered and I’ve been maligned,” Lamm said. “Yeah, I have lots of problems up there and the problems are the public.”
The Milner Trail, also known as the Milner Road, Toll Gate Road and about a half-dozen other names, stretches from Mount Idaho to Florence and the Salmon River beyond. Constructed in 1862, it snakes along ridges dividing the South Fork of the Clearwater River and the Salmon River basins. It has been in use since its completion — it is a popular trail for all-terrain vehicle riders and is part of the groomed snowmobile trail system that begins at Fish Creek Meadows, south of Grangeville.
Dave Thompson, Bob Hafer and the Idaho Pathfinders, represented by Samuel Parry of the Boise law firm, Givens Pursley, petitioned the commissioners to “validate” the road as public. In their petition, they contend the trail improved access between the Florence gold fields and Mount Idaho and that it crossed land that was then in the public domain. They presented evidence that it was specifically validated as public by the Idaho Board of County Commissioners in 1872 and three more times by the Idaho Territorial Legislature as part of “blanket declarations that all roads then in public use were public roads” in 1864, 1875 and 1881.
In 1890, they contend the Idaho Legislature appropriated $50,000 to improve the trail and said a public right of way existed when the Lamm property was patented in 1909. They also said an 1866 federal law known as Revised Statute 2477 granted rights of way to local governments for roads built on unreserved land in the public domain. They contended the Milner Road was built before establishment of the Nez Perce National Forest in 1908 and was constructed on unpatented land.
The Idaho Pathfinders and Snow-drifters have maintained the road since the 1970s, according to the petition.
During testimony Tuesday, Lamm disputed much of the petitioners’ claims, saying that the historic Milner Trail has been modified a number of times through the years and is not the original route named in earlier decisions.
He also said that no state or federal money has ever been spent on the trail and he questioned the petitioners’ claim that local organizations have maintained it.
Others who have property along the Milner Trail also said that recreationists along the trail have sometimes abused their property. Shelley Rambo, whose elderly parents live in that area, said that since this issue became a social media theme, traffic along the trail, including trespassing onto her parents’ property, has burgeoned.
Rambo asked people on social media to “cease and desist sending people up the trail, for my parents’ safety.”
Following a brief recess, Parry said his clients were willing to agree to a “work around” that would involve modifying the current route away from Lamm’s property onto a parallel trail under the jurisdiction of the U.S. Forest Service. Until the reroute could be completed, Parry said, Lamm would be asked to remove the gates, gate posts and a gravel pit to allow recreationists to use the current trail.
“There’s a lot of solutions,” Parry said. “My clients are willing to cooperate … to heal relationships.”
Commission Chairman Skip Brandt said the commissioners will contact the supervisor’s office of the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest to see if the proposed compromise can be accomplished. The commissioners will address the matter in a future meeting.