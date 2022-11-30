GRANGEVILLE — A tentative compromise was reached Tuesday between two groups of Idaho County residents who have been embroiled in a dispute over the use of a historic recreation trail.

Following a nearly three-hour meeting at the Idaho County courthouse that drew well over 100 people, both in person and online, the county commissioners decided to take the offer to resolve the Milner Trail dispute under advisement. The commissioners will review the dozens of comments they received on the issue and make a final decision at a later date.

Tags

Recommended for you