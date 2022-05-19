Former Clearwater County sheriff’s chief deputy Rick Miller collected the winning votes to secure the Republican nomination for the District 3 county commission seat in Tuesday’s primary election.
Miller won 925 votes, or 59.91%, to Ken Harvey’s 619 votes, or 40.09%. Barring a write-in vote in November, Miller will assume the commission post currently held by Commission Chairman Rick Winkel.
In the Clearwater County clerk/auditor race JoAnn Davis, a deputy clerk, won the Republican nomination with 1,031 votes, or 67.74%. Helen Clark, an administrative assistant for the sheriff’s office, collected 491 votes, or 32.36%.
There are 4,959 total registered voters in Clearwater County and 1,902, or 38.78% turned out for Tuesday’s election, according to the clerk’s office. Ballot counting was not completed until about 1:24 a.m. Wednesday.
In Lewis County’s Eric Hasselstrom, a farmer and sheep rancher, nabbed the Republican nomination for the District 3 county commission seat with 416 votes to Tracy Behler’s 301 votes.
There are 2,453 total registered voters in Lewis County and 867, or 35.3% cast ballots in Tuesday’s election. Ballot counting finished up at about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to Karen Long of the Lewis County clerk’s office.