When Jenny Rynearson heard about an Army tank driver overseas who wasn’t getting any mail from home, she sprang into action and contacted her network of “Moms on Deck.”
By the next day, 10 care packages filled with practical items and cheerful reminders of home were on their way to Afghanistan from a group of military parents in the States.
“He’s probably totally overwhelmed right now,” Rynearson said with a smile Monday at her Clarkston Heights home. “When I found out this tank driver had never gotten a package and always gets really quiet when the other guys receive mail, it just broke my heart.”
Rynearson, the Asotin County assessor and mother of a deployed combat engineer, is part of a recently formed nonprofit organization known as the Military Parents Operation Support group. The group’s members, who are scattered all over the country, collectively shipped 1,000 boxes in October.
At the local level, Rynearson is gathering holiday items and hopes to ship 40 more boxes from Clarkston by Thanksgiving.
“This is specifically for service men and women who are not receiving mail or support from anyone back home,” Rynearson said. “During mail call, their names are never called. We are a group of parents who hear about them from our own kids who are in the military. They tell us when someone is really down and needs a care package and our support.”
After her son enlisted, Rynearson said she became fully immersed in military culture. Her father, Steve Rynearson, of Clarkston, was in the Air Force, but he didn’t talk much about it because of how Vietnam veterans were treated at the time.
“This has been a real learning curve for me,” she said. “I’ve found this niche with other military parents. At home, people don’t always know what to say to us. When you have a group of people who get it, you really band together.”
Sipping coffee from her “Military Mom” mug, Rynearson is surrounded with reminders of her son, Lane Goin, and his service to the country. American flags and a map that pinpoints all of the places he’s been stationed adorn the walls of her home, along with photos of the 20-year-old Lewiston-Clarkston Valley native in uniform.
“Two weeks before his 18th birthday, he told us he wanted to join the military,” Rynearson said. “I heard the word ‘engineer’ and signed off on it. I didn’t hear the combat part.”
Goin — whose other parents are Darrin and Tiffany Goin, of Clarkston — is currently deployed to the DMZ in South Korea with the U.S. Army as part of the 1st Cavalry Division, stationed at Fort Hood, Texas. He will return to the States next spring.
“This is where the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers comes from, and it’s the only job in the military that wears a different insignia,” Rynearson said. “Lane is in a breach-and-clear unit. They find the landmines, so he has a fairly dangerous job. That is why my hair is gray.”
Known as a “Blue Star” mom, she is among a dozen or so women who bonded when their sons were in training together. They live coast to coast and keep in touch via cellphones.
During deployment training, the women found out someone from their sons’ unit had died at Fort Irwin, but they didn’t know who it was. The group of mothers stayed in constant contact for 72 hours as they waited for more news.
“None of us slept,” Rynearson said. “In a crisis, some people fall apart and some people step up. We would do anything for each other. This group is phenomenal.”
Social media has also been a big help to the families of deployed service men and women, Rynearson said. Parents offer emotional support to other families facing similar situations through numerous closed Facebook groups. The contact is especially helpful when a son or daughter first goes off to training, she said.
“Now I’m a little more seasoned and can be the mom who helps calm down the new ones who are freaking out,” Rynearson said.
The parents are always willing to help one another, and to date, about 1,000 people have joined the Military Parents Operation Support group, she said. They work together to gather useful items, such as ChapStick and sunblock, along with festive holiday gifts, such as tiny tinsel Christmas trees and lights from the Dollar Store and cotton candy that looks like snow. The goods are shipped overseas in flat-rate U.S. Postal Service boxes at a cost of nearly $20 each.
“The shipping is what kills us,” Rynearson said. “Last week alone, I mailed five boxes. We recently heard about a group of women in Poland living in horrible conditions with no supplies, and we sent them 137 boxes within a week. I sent 13 from Clarkston.”
Typically, the first care package that goes out is filled with “cutesy” items, and the second one is more practical, and contains wet wipes, coffee, hand warmers and food that can be warmed on a vehicle engine.
Mandarin oranges are popular, along with single-serving peanut butter and packets of hot cocoa. Rynearson’s table of supplies also includes trail mix, Goldfish crackers, Axe body wash, toilet paper and feminine hygiene products.
“When Kmart was going out of business, I got some good deals on full-size lotions, shampoo and conditioner. We are always looking for good deals. They love beef jerky. We can’t ship pork to these countries or anything that is pressurized like Easy Cheese, shaving cream or whipped cream. Most of these kids we are shipping to are lucky if they have hot water, so we have to be mindful of that, too.”
On Veterans Day, Rynearson was busy packing her son a Thanksgiving box with Turkey Spam, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, pumpkin-flavored cupcakes and olives.
“You can’t have Thanksgiving without olives,” she said. “I don’t think he’ll wear this turkey headband, but I’m sending it anyway.”
All of the service men and women who receive the care packages are appreciative, Rynearson said. Most reach out after getting a box at mail call and stay in touch with the group.
“My own son and four others are pretty much permanent fixtures in my life now,” she said. “We usually hear from them because this means a lot when they are so far from home.”
Anyone who would like to contribute items or money to help with shipping costs can contact Rynearson via email at jennylrynearson@gmail.co.
In addition to Rynearson’s organization, a group of volunteers led by Eva Smathers, of Clarkston, is hard at work on holiday shipments. Last year, the group shipped about 1,600 boxes to soldiers, and they are getting ready to send more packages.
Packing parties will be conducted from 2-6 p.m. Saturday and Nov. 23 at the VFW Sourdough Post, 1104 Warner Ave. in the Orchards.
The “Christmas Wishes to our Heroes Overseas” project is also in need of monetary donations to help with shipping costs, organizers said. More information is available by calling the VFW post at (208) 746-4359 or Susan Comstock at (509) 758-2234.
“I think it’s wonderful to help these young people,” Comstock said. “These kids are away from home and helping to protect us. That’s what this is all about.”
