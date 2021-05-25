BOISE — Idaho Gov. Brad Little tapped Mike Edmondson on Monday to permanently run the Office of Species Conservation.
Edmundson had been serving as acting administrator of the small agency that coordinates the state’s response to plants and animals protected by the Endangered Species Act and serves as a policy, technical and legal resource for the state, industry and Idaho citizens.
“Mike Edmundson has a long history of working with landowners and industry to ensure that Idaho works to conserve and recover species while our economy remains vibrant,” Little said in a news release. “He has a proven track record in natural resource policy, and he was instrumental in leading my Salmon Workgroup. I am confident he will carry over that leadership and collaborative spirit into his new role as OSC administrator.”
Edmondson has worked at the agency for 14 years, serving as a program manager, aquatic species manager and policy adviser. Edmondson also worked for 14 years at the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality in surface water quality. He is a graduate of California Polytechnic State University at San Luis Obispo where he earned a degree in ecology and systematic biology.
“Providing leadership and working proactively to avert the need to list new species, where possible, will be a major priority during my tenure,” said Edmondson. “I am committed to listening to the needs of our rural communities, landowners, and other stakeholders and to working collaboratively to preserve Idaho’s unique way of life.”
According to a news release, Edmdonson will focus on sage grouse conservation and implementing policy recommendations from the governor’s Salmon Workgroup.