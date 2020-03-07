Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part one, with part two set to appear in Sunday’s Tribune.
———
MCCALL — A New York City investment firm has agreed to pay Midas Gold Corp. as much as $35 million to help the company get through the permitting stage for its proposed Stibnite gold project.
The infusion of cash comes as Midas Gold was due to run out of money next month, according to the company.
The deal with Paulson & Co. will boost the Vancouver, British Columbia, company’s available funds from about $9 million to nearly $43.1 million, which should carry it through the end of 2021, a Midas Gold news release said.
“We are very fortunate to have shareholders and investors that want this project to move forward,” said Mckinsey Lyon, vice president of external affairs for Midas Gold Idaho.
“It is clear through the continued support of investors that there is broad confidence in the merits of this project,” Lyon said.
Without Paulson’s money, Midas Gold would have been forced to consider a “substantial and near-future reduction” of permitting efforts, but would not have abandoned the project, she said.
— Drew Dodson, The Star-News (McCall), Thursday
Columbia County boy earns Life Saver Award
DAYTON — It’s not every day that the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office gives a Life Saving Award. Last Friday, in a full courtroom, Columbia County Undersheriff Robbie Patterson presented 7-year-old Karl Burnstad with the award.
This past November, Burnstad was able to recognize a medical emergency and dial 911, ultimately saving his mother’s life.
On Nov. 12, 2019, Karl, then 6 years old, noticed that his mom, Tracy Burnstad, had been sleeping longer than normal and wouldn’t wake up. Karl was able to locate a cellphone, call 911, and answer the dispatcher’s questions, all while keeping his younger siblings calm. Tracy was experiencing a diabetic emergency.
“Karl’s response to this emergency and the information he provided resulted in his mother getting the medical help in a timely matter, and directly saved her life,” Patterson told more than 30 of Burnstad’s friends and family.
Patterson presented Burnstad with the Columbia County Sheriff’s Department’s Life Saving Award, as well as a challenge coin. Challenge coins have a long history of being awarded in recognition of special achievements. The Life Saving Award is the department’s highest civilian award and has only been awarded twice in the past 39 years.
— Beka Compton, The Times (Waitsburg), Thursday