GRANGEVILLE — A Michigan man who fell off his horse during a hunting trip near Riggins was taken to St. Luke’s McCall Medical Center on Sunday.
Jeff Harrison, no age given, was hunting with companions Saturday in the Lake Creek area south of Riggins when he fell off his horse and was badly injured, Idaho County Sheriff Doug Giddings said.
A Life Flight helicopter was summoned, but was unable to fly Saturday because of stormy weather, according to an Idaho County sheriff’s dispatch log. Harrison remained in the area overnight and two deputies rode in on horses the next day to retrieve him.
Giddings said it took the deputies about two hours to ride in to where Harrison was and, after loading the injured man onto a horse, it took about five hours to ride out. Harrison was in a lot of pain, Giddings said.
The group met the Riggins ambulance and Harrison was taken to the McCall hospital. His condition was not available Tuesday, a hospital spokesman said.