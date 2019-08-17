A Pasco man was sentenced Friday to three to seven years in prison for bringing a pound of methamphetamine to the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley.
Ramiro R. Rodriguez, 40, pleaded guilty to trafficking meth between 28 to 200 grams, reduced from trafficking meth at 400 grams or more.
Nez Perce County 2nd District Judge Jeff Brudie sentenced Rodriguez to the mandatory minimum three-year period required under the trafficking statute, during which Rodriguez would not be eligible for parole. Brudie also imposed the mandatory $10,000 fine.
Rodriguez’s attorney, Lawrence Moran, recommended his client serve the mandatory three-year period and then be paroled. Nez Perce County Chief Deputy Prosecutor April Smith recommended the three-to-seven-year term. Rodriguez has one prior felony conviction from 2002 for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.
Brudie said the amount of drugs brought to the community warranted punishment that the mandatory minimum statutes were designed for. Brudie gave Rodriguez credit for the nine months of jail he has served.
Quad Cities Drug Task Force agents had been watching Rodriguez as part of a long-term drug trafficking investigation in December 2018, court records show. Several confidential informants participated in monitored drug purchases from Rodriguez, and it was learned Rodriguez was bringing in drugs from the Tri-Cities in Washington. A search warrant was granted for agents to plant a GPS tracking device on Rodriguez’s van so investigators would know when he traveled to the valley. Police stopped him on the 2300 block of Third Avenue North and a drug-sniffing dog alerted to the presence of narcotics.
Inside the van, four men’s socks were found and each contained vacuum-sealed plastic bags filled with meth. A total of 478 grams of meth was located.
The original charge called for a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison, but was reduced as part of a plea agreement.
“To some extent you were involved in pretty high-level drug trafficking,” Brudie said. “This arrest resulted from some pretty good police work.”
