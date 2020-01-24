A 35-year-old Kent, Wash., man is facing a charge of conspiracy to enter contraband into a correctional facility for allegedly soaking a card in methamphetamine and sending it to the Nez Perce County jail.
Layne C. Martin is the only person being charged at this time, according to a news release from the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office. But other alleged conspirators have been identified, and charges are being determined.
Working with the county prosecutor’s office, officials at the sheriff’s office were able to intercept mail containing the illegal drug coming into the jail when detention staff successfully located a card arriving from Pierce County, Wash., that later tested positive for meth, according to the news release. The letter has been sent to the Idaho State Police crime lab for further analysis.
The charge against Martin is a felony.