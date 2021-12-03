COLFAX — Whitman County Sheriff’s deputies arrested two Coeur d’Alene men Thursday morning in Colfax after allegedly finding methamphetamine and fentanyl in their vehicle.
According to a news release from Sheriff Brett Myers, the deputies stopped a vehicle early Thursday for a traffic violation in downtown Colfax.
Deputies obtained information about the driver and passenger, which led them to believe illegal narcotics were in the vehicle.
The deputies were granted a search warrant and allegedly found 22 grams of meth and 70 fentanyl tablets.
Deputies arrested Ronald Beidler, 62, and Travis Peterson, 51, for suspicion of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, according to the news release.
Another passenger in the vehicle was booked on an unrelated felony warrant.
This is the third traffic stop by deputies in the past week where a substantial quantity of narcotics, specifically fentanyl tablets meant for distribution in the area, have been located and seized.