Becky Tubb, of Lewiston, falls into the cool waters of the Snake River after attempting to teach her daughter Grace, 5, how to jump off their inflatable llama on Monday at Hells Gate State Park in Lewiston. The high temperature Monday was 112, according to National Weather Service readings taken at the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport. That broke the previous June 28 of 111 set in 2015. Monday’s high temperature marked the third consecutive day of triple-digit readings, and the heat wave is expected to continue until next week.
Jamie Wilson-Spray, 23, of Lewiston, carries Derek, a miniature Australian shepherd, from the boat to the car because the asphalt was too hot for the dog's paws on Monday afternoon at Southway Boat Ramp in Lewiston.