The Idaho Department of Correction’s community mentoring program will have two training opportunities in Lewiston in April.
First Step 4 Life Recovery Center will host a certified mental health first-aid class from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 4 at the Lewiston Probation and Parole Office at 908 Idaho St. in Lewiston.
“This will be a fantastic opportunity for current and potential Free2Succeed mentors to learn more about recognizing and responding to mental health and addiction issues,” Free2Succeed Mentor Site Coordinator Todd Holcomb said.
Optum Idaho is sponsoring the class that is free to attend. Registration ends March 21. Those interested in registering can call (208) 717-3881.
Initial Mentor Training and Orientation for new and returning Free2Succeed mentors will be held April 15 from 5-9 p.m. at the Lewiston Probation and Parole Office. The training is required annually for Free2Succeed mentors.