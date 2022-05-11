A mental health workshop for youngsters is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. today at the Lewiston Community Center, 1424 Main St.
The workshop is part of the League of Idaho Cities’ Tandem Tour. The tour will feature a series of presentations around the state for young people involved in Mayor’s Youth Advisory Councils or other leadership groups. The purpose is to bring attention to mental health awareness, drug and alcohol abuse prevention, suicide prevention, youth leadership and building community capacity, according to a news release from the League of Idaho Cities.
Students who are interested in going to today’s workshop may contact Jayson Ulrich at the Lewiston Parks and Recreation Department at (208) 746-2313, ext. 6110, to obtain a permission slip to attend. Parents and teachers are also welcome to attend.