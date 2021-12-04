MOSCOW — Four mental health toolbox videos to help young people deal with anxiety and stress have been released by the Disability Action Network of Moscow.
The four short videos focus on self-care, maintaining healthy schedules, practicing mindfulness and creating a portable sensory tool box. Each video is designed to provide hands-on tips to use immediately to help deal with stress and anxiety.
Mark Leeper, executive director of the network, said the past year and a half has led to an increase in anxiety and depression, especially among young people, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
There are two versions of the video: one with closed captioning and American Sign Language interpretations for hearing impaired and audio description for those who are visually impaired. Local actors were used in the productions. The project took more than a year to complete because of the pandemic.
Anyone seeking more information about workshops with the video can email dac@dacnw.org or visit the DAC NW YouTube channel.