A discussion of the group’s objectives and local outreach will be the topic at a meeting of NAMI/North Central Idaho Thursday in Moscow.
The meeting is set for 7 p.m. in the Friendship Social Hall of the 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St.
NAMI/North Central Idaho is affiliated with NAMI/Idaho and NAMI, the National Alliance on Mental Illness. Family members, persons who carry a mental illness diagnosis, friends, community members and all who have an interest in mental illness issues and treatments are encouraged to attend.