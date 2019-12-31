TACOMA — A public memorial service was held Monday for fallen Pierce County Sheriff’s Deputy Cooper Dyson in the Tacoma Dome.
KOMO-TV reported the service was preceded by a street procession that began at 11 a.m. at Joint Base Lewis-McChord.
The 25-year-old died in a car crash while rushing to help two officers last week in Parkland in connection with a domestic violence call. Dyson’s patrol car crashed into a commercial building.
Dyson had been with the department since 2018.
He was married with a 2-year-old son and his wife is pregnant with their second child.