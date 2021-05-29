Although some COVID-19 safeguards will be in place, several Memorial Day events and ceremonies are scheduled in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley this holiday weekend.
Here are some of the details:
Volunteers with the nonprofit organization Wreaths Across America, in conjunction with the Vineland Cemetery, started placing individual flags around Clarkston on Friday in honor of Memorial Day. Flags will continue to be placed at location assignments starting at 9 a.m. today. Volunteers will return at 9 a.m. Tuesday for flag removal. Masks are suggested for those who are not fully vaccinated. Questions may be directed to cemetery staff at (508) 758-8761 or Sherry Domaskin at (703) 477-2226.
———
The fifth annual Theon military flag ceremony is set for 1 p.m. today at 84 Mill Creek Road, Asotin. Attendees are asked to bring lawn chairs. Free hot dogs will be offered, as well as live music. Donations can be made to Idaho Veterans Assistance League – North.
———
The Combat Vets Association 13-3 will have its annual Memorial Day season opener motorcycle ride, starting at 10 a.m. Monday at the Steelhead Boat Ramp near U.S. Highway 12 in North Lewiston. At 8 a.m., free bike inspections will be offered by AllJackedUp LLC of Kendrick. The cost is $10 per rider and $10 for a lunch of burgers and chips provided by South Fork River Ranch. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Idaho State Veterans Home.
———
The American Legion Lewis-Clark Post 13 will hold a Memorial Day Ceremony at 10 a.m. Monday at Normal Hill Cemetery, 1122 Seventh St., Lewiston.
———
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10043 Memorial Day Ceremony is set for 11 a.m. Monday at Mountain View Cemetery, 3521 Seventh St., Lewiston.
———
A Memorial Day wreath ceremony is set for 2 p.m. Monday at the “I am an American” statue at the Idaho State Veterans Home, 821 21st Ave., Lewiston. Because of guidance regarding social distancing, seating will be limited.