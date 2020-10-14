Nighttime traffic on Clearwater Memorial Bridge in Lewiston will be temporarily limited to two lanes starting today.
The Idaho Transportation Department is making emergency repairs on the joints in the westbound lanes that allow the bridge to expand and contract, said Megan Sausser, a spokeswoman for the department.
The work will start at 7 p.m. and wrap up at 5 a.m. each day, ending at 5 a.m. on Tuesday.
Experts at ITD had been watching the joints closely and decided they needed to be fixed ahead of a large-scale overhaul of the bridge that will start in 2023, Sausser said.
That project could take as long as two years and involves redoing the bridge deck and driving surface, as well as making the median and sidewalks wider.