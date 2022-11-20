Members of Idaho’s congressional delegation all advocate for federal delisting of grizzly bears

FILE - In this Sept. 25, 2013 file photo, a grizzly bear cub searches for fallen fruit beneath an apple tree a few miles from the north entrance to Yellowstone National Park in Gardiner, Mont. Wyoming and U.S. officials are urging an appeals court to reverse much of a judge's ruling that blocked state-sponsored hunting of the animals. (Alan Rogers/Casper Star-Tribune via AP, File)

SPOKANE — Idaho’s federal delegation urged the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to act on a petition to delist grizzly bears, Friday.

In a letter, U.S. Senators Jim Risch and Mike Crapo and Representatives Mike Simpson and Russ Fulcher demanded USFWS Director Martha Williams respond to Idaho’s grizzly bear delisting petition. That petition was filed in March by Idaho Gov. Brad Little and the Idaho Department of Fish and Game and asked the federal government to remove grizzly bears in Idaho and the rest of the Lower 48 States from federal protection, arguing the bears were improperly listed as an endangered species in 1975.

