Member of Asotin County Jail panel steps down

An attorney who campaigned for a new Asotin County Jail is resigning today from his position as vice chairman of the jail finance committee.
In a letter to Asotin County and city of Clarkston officials, Trae Turner said he’s leaving with a “heavy and frustrated heart,” and his decision was based on the current political climate surrounding construction of the new jail.
“I am distraught by the divisive rhetoric being publicly displayed by both the City of Clarkston and Asotin County,” Turner wrote. “Everyone agrees the need for a new and larger jail is paramount and immediate given the condition and capacity of the current jail. I plead all sides involved in this issue take a step back and put down your arms.”
In recent weeks, city and county leaders have been at odds over the proposed location of the $13.7 million project. Clarkston officials said they were caught off guard when the county announced its decision to purchase private property near 14th Street and Port Drive in the city limits. The site calls for a zone change and conditional-use permit.
Prior to the announcement, county-owned land near the Asotin County Regional Landfill had been touted as the preferred site at numerous town hall gatherings. County officials have since said the industrial property near the Port of Clarkston was always on their radar, but they didn’t think it would be affordable.
“Try to listen to each other rather than stoking the fires of division,” Turner wrote in his resignation letter. “Find a way to put your differences and mistrust aside, and come to the table with solutions. Please, for the sake of the citizens of Asotin County, figure out what is important to your respective positions, be willing to give on positions of lesser importance, and desire to find compromise. The citizens of Asotin County deserve to have local leaders they can trust to put their differences aside and work towards the common good.”
The attorney, who was instrumental in pitching the need for a new jail, said he hopes the city and county can avoid litigation and attempt mediation that “avoids the chest-thumping nature of this conflict.”
Everyone who served on the jail advisory committee put their names and reputations on the line for a new jail and its timely and cost-effective construction, he said. “I am worried the work we did to rebuild the public trust is now in jeopardy.”
With potential litigation on the horizon, Turner said he is not comfortable remaining on the finance committee.
“If the time comes where the construction of the jail gets back on track, I would be honored to be reconsidered for a position on the Finance Committee and continue to serve in any capacity I can.”
