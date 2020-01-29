Melton resigns from Fish and Game panel

Idaho Gov. Brad Little is seeking applicants to represent the Clearwater Region on the Idaho Fish and Game Commission following the unexpected resignation of Lewiston’s Brad Melton.
Melton, a registered independent, decided to step down following a controversy regarding his political affiliation. The Lewiston financial planner was appointed by Little in September to replace Dan Blanco, of Moscow.
By law, the commission is to have no more than four members from one political party. Idaho state Sen. Michelle Stennett, D-Ketchum, recently raised the issue of Melton’s history of voting in Idaho’s closed Republican primary with the governor’s office and the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, according to a report from Betsy Z. Russell of the Idaho Press at Nampa. To participate in the Idaho Republican primary, voters must register as Republicans.
According to a news release from Little’s office, Melton told the governor he had changed his affiliation prior to applying for the commission. He elected to step down, and Little accepted the resignation.
“Transparency in government and public confidence in the Idaho Fish and Game Commission are paramount to me,” Little said in a news release. “Although Mr. Melton is qualified to fill the spot, he willingly stepped down so that I can appoint someone to the commission in accordance with the spirit of the law. I appreciate Mr. Melton for his willingness to serve as a Fish and Game commissioner and for his continued contributions to Idaho as a businessman and volunteer in his community. I am grateful for his candor and wish him the best.”
Melton told the Tribune he resigned to avoid controversy, but said he still plans on being involved in wildlife issues.
“Going forward, I’m still always willing to volunteer and assist with Fish and Game matters in whatever way I can,” he said. “I believe Fish and Game is doing a lot of very good work and a lot of very good science. I look forward to continue to being involved in whatever way I can.”
The application process is open through March 13 at https://gov.idaho.gov/appointments/. At least two residents of north central Idaho have said they will seek the seat. Blanco, who was originally appointed by Gov. C.L. “Butch” Otter, but passed over for a second term by Little, will vie for the job.
He said he has received numerous phone calls from people encouraging him to seek the job.
“With or without that encouragement, I would have reapplied,” he said.
“I think anybody that is given an opportunity to serve on a board and commission, it really becomes a part of your life. I quit working entirely at my regular job just a few months after Gov. Otter appointed me. I’ve been a full-time commissioner and I sort of felt that was my job.”
Blanco is an independent and said he has never been affiliated with a political party since he moved to Idaho. He believes his experience makes him a good candidate.
“I guess if I have a unique selling point: I would call myself an off- the-shelf commissioner. I’ve kept up to speed (on commission issues) while I’ve been off the commission, and I’m raring to go.”
Ron Beitelspacher, of Grangeville, a former Idaho state representative and senator, is also applying after being encouraged to do so by Grangeville residents.
“I’ve spent my whole life hunting and fishing,” he said. “To this day, it’s the activity I enjoy most, and I want to make sure our kids and grandkids have the same opportunity or more than we have today.”
Beitelspacher is a Democrat. He is chairman of the Idaho County Democratic Central Committee and ran for governor as a Democrat in 1994. He cited his experience dealing with Fish and Game issues while serving on the resource committees in both the Idaho House and Senate, and said he has political connections that would be helpful in making sure commission rules and regulations are approved by the Legislature.
“You still have to get the votes to pass whatever it is you are trying to do out of the Legislature, and you have to have a commission that can go in there and talk to both sides of the aisle.”
He believes the commission should have a balance of political view points, but noted “I’ve never seen a deer or elk that has a Republican or Democrat brand on either hip.”
