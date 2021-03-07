Asotin County Commission
Time: 9 a.m. Monday
Place: Courthouse Annex, 095 Second St., Asotin, or www.co.asotin.wa.us
Agenda items:
Mike White, public works director, review final project performance of 2019-20 Community Development Block Grant.
Brady Woodbury, Asotin County Health District administrator, COVID-19 update.
Will Rutherford, CRA architect, new jail update.
Karst Riggers, building official, conditional-use permits for four locations.
Executive session on contract negotiations.
Asotin City Council
Time: 5:30 p.m. Monday
Place: City Hall, 121 Cleveland St.
Agenda items:
Tiffany Rogers, city clerk, update on scholarship applications.
Executive session on contracts.
Clarkston School Board
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: District office, 1294 Chestnut St., or www.zoom.us/j/91221814217 or (253) 215-8782, meeting ID 91221814217
Agenda items:
Valley Connections discussion with Nathan Alford of the Lewiston Tribune.
Reports on proclama-tions of Education Support Professionals’ Week and School Retirees’ Appre-ciation Week.
Second reading and adoption of policy on transitional bilingual instruction program — action item.
Consider resolution on waiver of 180-day school day requirement — action item.
Consider amended 2020-21 Clarkston Education Association agreement — action item.
Consider approval of the 2021-22 school district calendar — action item.
Clarkston City Council
Time: 7 p.m. Monday
Place: Online access available by contacting City Clerk Steve Austin at (509) 758-5541
Agenda items:
Letter to U.S. Congressman Mike Simpson regarding dam breaching plan.
Invoice cloud paypal processing agreement.
Columbia Ford police vehicle purchase quote.
Asotin County Public Utility District
Time: 10 a.m. Tuesday
Place: Teleconference call-in number (509) 254-2808, access code 7581010
Agenda items:
Valleyview Drive property options.
Meter replacement program review.
Commissioner and manager reports.
Asotin County Cemetery District
Time: 10 a.m. Tuesday
Place: 1141 Vineland Drive
Agenda items:
Project updates.
Wreaths Across America.
Brian Collier — gate project.
Port of Clarkston
Time: 11:30 a.m. Thursday
Place: Port of Clarkston office, 849 Port Way, Clarkston, or (712) 775-7031, access code 796442#
Agenda items:
Discussion of surplus land at Turning Pointe Business Park.
Update about beavers on the shoreline.
Report about status of overnight passenger cruise boats calling on the Port of Clarkston this year.
Lewiston City Council
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: City Library, 411 D St.
Agenda items:
COVID-19 update from Public Health – North Central Idaho District Director Carol Moehrle.
Public hearing on the 2019 Community Development Block Grant action plan second amendment to use $133,543 in CARES Act funding for the job accelerator project.
Public hearing on the stormwater master plan.
Consent agenda, including minutes, 2019 block grant funding, sewer reimbursement agreements, stormwater master plan, destruction of old records, conveying ownership of an old radio and vouchers payable — action item.
First reading of an ordinance to amend city code to remove references to pirates and enact a new article related to parades — action item.
First reading of an ordinance to amend city code regarding micycles, motor bicycles, motor scooters, e-bikes and e-scooters, and enact a new chapter regarding shared mobility programs — action item.
Second and third readings of an ordinance to amend city code related to public and semi-public uses — action item.
Second and third readings of an ordinance to implement a zone change — action item.
Adoption and approval of ordinance summaries — action item.
Consider the reasoned statement for the zone change approved for Travis and Jaimie Knox — action item.
Consider approving the scope of work and budget for the Downtown Improvement District — action item.
Advisory board and commission appointments — action item.
Lewiston School Board
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: Central Services Curriculum Resource Center, 3317 12th St.
Agenda items:
Consider approval of Early Retirement Incentive Program payments for professional personnel — action item.
Consider declaration of surplus property and authorize method to clear items from inventory — action item.
Consider authorization of bid for purchase of technology equipment — action item.
Consider acceptance of resignation from certified employee — action item.
Consider approval of leave of absence request from a certified employee — action item.
Consider approval of application for emergency provisional certificate to Idaho State Department of Education Professional Standards Commission — action item.
Executive session to evaluate and consider Lance Hansen for superintendent position — action item.
Consider action to approve next steps in superintendent selection process, which could include offer of contract to Lance Hansen — action item.
Lewiston Urban Renewal Agency
Time: noon Tuesday
Place: City Hall, 1134 F St., online at www.cityoflewiston.org
Agenda items:
Public hearing on the agency’s 2020 annual report.
Consider 2020 audit — action item.
Consider 2020 annual report — action item.
Approve payment to the city of Lewiston of $75,000 for water and stormwater lines in revenue allocation area 4.
Thank you to board member Jo Ann Cole-Hansen for her service — action item.
Nez Perce County Commission
Time: 2 p.m. Tuesday
Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., www.global.gotomeeting.com/join/598858573 or (872) 240-3311 access code 598-858-573
Agenda items:
Weekly meeting with the prosecutor to discuss a Waha easement for road maintenance, a Second Amendment resolution and other administrative issues.
Executive session for personnel and pending litigation.
Time: 10 a.m. Thursday
Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., www.global.gotomeeting.com/join/450004853 or (646) 749-3122 access code 450-004-853
Agenda items:
Canvas of election results of March 9.
Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport Authority
Time: 3 p.m. Tuesday
Place: Zoom, www.us02web.zoom.us/j/82949640516, meeting ID 829 4964 0516
Agenda items:
Review minimum standards; review lease rate, gun club lots; review employee benefits; review Fire Station 4 lease agreement.
Port of Lewiston
Time: noon Wednesday
Place: Port of Lewiston office, 1626 Sixth Ave. N., Lewiston or www.portoflewiston.com
Agenda items:
Discuss renaming Col. Wright Way, a street within Harry Wall Industrial Park.
Report on proposed sale of land to Westmoreland Company for FedEx Ground.
Update on Congressman Mike Simpson’s proposal about breaching the four lower Snake River dams for salmon recovery.
Lewiston Planning and Zoning Commission
Time: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday
Place: City Library, 411 D St., online at www.cityoflewiston.org
Agenda items:
Approval of written decision recommending approval of a rezone application by Kevin Boswell — action item.
Consideration of the preliminary subdivision plat for Northeast Crossing phases 4A and 4B — action item.
Public hearing regarding a proposed new urban renewal area in the downtown and Normal Hill areas — action item.
Public hearing on a conditional use permit application by Kevin Mallory to allow animal rights at 315 Skyline Drive.
Public hearing on a conditional use permit application by Larry Kopszynski to allow the expansion of an office building at 2501 17th St.
Wheatland Fire Protection District
Time: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday
Place: 7301 Lapwai Road, Lewiston
Agenda items:
Current budget — action item.
Old business, including flagpole, 10-year plan, fireworks and the annual dinner.
Fire chief’s report.
Lewiston Disability Advisory Commission
Time: noon Thursday
Place: City Hall, 1134 F St., online at www.cityoflewiston.org
Agenda items:
Transition plan 2020 annual report — action item.
Lewis Clark Valley Metropolitan Planning Organization — Policy Board
Time: 4 p.m. Thursday
Place: Bell Building, 215 D St.
Agenda items:
Policy review — action item.
Director report and comments, board member comments.
Lewiston Orchards Sewer District
Time: 5:30 p.m. Thursday
Place: Law Office Building, 1106 Idaho St.
Agenda items:
Fiscal year 2020 audit — action item.
Declaration of candidacy — action item.
Lift station extra property — action item.
Fiscal year 2021 pipe project — action item.
Arrow Junction Fire Protection District
Time: 6 p.m. Thursday
Place: Fire station, 24700 Hewett Road
Agenda Items:
Well and water lines update.
Equipment updates and needs.
Central Orchards Sewer District
Time: 6 p.m. Thursday
Place: 1522 Powers Ave.
Agenda items:
Discussion and consideration of annual report from the city of Lewiston and letter to the city regarding contract for wastewater treatment services — action item.
Discussion and consideration of purchase of GIS mapping program and equipment — action item.
Patron input, staff input and attorney’s report.