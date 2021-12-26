Asotin City Council
Time: 5:30 p.m. Monday
Place: Asotin City Hall, 121 Cleveland St., Asotin
Agenda items:
Modify the job description for the deputy clerk position.
A resolution authorizing investment of city of Asotin monies in the Local Government Investment Pool; removing Tiffany Rogers and replacing with Tina Davidson.
A resolution calling for an interlocal agreement between Asotin County, Columbia County, Garfield County, the cities of Clarkston, Dayton, and the town of Starbuck, and Asotin for the Regional Shoreline Master program update process.
Clarkston City Council
Time: 7 p.m. Monday
Place: City Hall, 829 Fifth St.
Agenda items:
Sewer rate increase, action item.
Sanitation rate increase, action item.
Stormwater rates, action item.
2021 budget modification, action item.
2022 budget, action item.
Resolution on adding positions, action item.
Resolution on raising department head salaries to $106,440 a year, action item.
Asotin County Public Utility District
Time: 10 a.m. Tuesday
Place: Asotin County PUD Office, 1500 Scenic Way, Clarkston
Agenda items:
Voucher and meeting minutes approval.
Commissioner and manager reports.