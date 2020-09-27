Asotin County Commission
Time: 9 a.m. Monday
Place: www.co.asotin.wa.us.
Agenda items:
CivicPlus master services agreement, Chris Kemp, chief operations officer — action item.
For the Record agreement, Kemp — action item.
Keller Associates urban stormwater retrofit presentation, Jeff Wiemer, regional stormwater coordinator.
Regence BlueShield of Idaho 2021 dental renewal — action item.
Public works update, Walt Olsen, interim county engineer.
Budget workshops, 1 p.m.
Other meetings:
Time: 9 a.m. Tuesday
Agenda item:
Budget workshops, continued.
Time: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday
Place: Asotin County Annex chambers, 95 Second St., Asotin, or by Zoom.
Agenda item:
Town hall meeting: New Asotin County Jail/Criminal Justice Center update.
Time: 9 a.m. Wednesday
Agenda item:
2021 budget workshops, continued.
Asotin City Council
Time: 5:30 p.m. Monday
Place: 121 Cleveland, Asotin
Agenda items:
Riverpointe Park — action item.
Council committee updates, descriptions, mission statements — action item.
Ordinance amending Asotin municipal code, minimum and excess water rates — action item.
Asotin-Anatone School Board
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: Asotin High School library, 215 Second St. or via Zoom at us02web.zoom.us/j/2663991231.
Agenda items:
Discussion of highly capable grant for 2020-21 — action item.
Resolution on home to school needs — action item.
Resolution on district reopening and the suspension of policy — action item.
Online learning calendars for 2020-21 — action item.
Discussion on teachers teaching out of endorsement for 2020-21 — action item.
First reading on a variety of policy changes including enrollment and allowable costs for federal programs — action items.
Clarkston School Board
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: District office, 1294 Chestnut St. with limited in-person attendance. Join the Zoom meeting at zoom.us/j/91221814217 or by phone at (253) 215-8782. Meeting ID number: 9912 2181 4217
Agenda items:
Discussion on soccer and swimming co-op agreement with Asotin-Anatone School District.
Consider agreement with Marie Sullivan for 2020-21 for Eastern Washington Quality Schools Coalition consulting services — action item.
Consider revised 2020-21 school district calendar — action item.
Clarkston City Council
Time: 7 p.m. Monday
Place: By telephone. Meeting can be joined by emailing request to saustin@clarkston-wa.com or calling (509) 758-5541 by 5 p.m. Monday.
Agenda items:
Utility late fees discussion.
Greenhouse gas reduction resolution, public works.
Protection of nonviolent civil rights demonstration resolution, public works.
Residential anti-displacement and relocation assistance plan, public works.
STOP grant amendment, 2021 funding, public safety.
Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act amendment, funding increase.
COVID-19 nonprofit grant program — action item.
Nez Perce County Commission
Time: 1:30 p.m. Monday
Place: Main floor Brammer Building conference room, 1225 Idaho St.
Agenda items:
Resolution accepting certain public rights of way in Nez Perce County from developer, Howard Estate.
Resolution approving a solid waste disposal renewal contract between the county and Sunshine Disposal & Recycling, also known as Sanitary Disposal Inc.
Resolution adopting the findings of fact, conclusions of law and decision of a text amendment to Nez Perce County Land Development Code, TA2020-1.
Resolution approving a solid waste disposal renewal contract agreement and reimbursement schedule between Nez Perce County and Latah Sanitation Inc.
Resolution approving adoption of agreement between county and the Service Employees International Union, National Association of Government Employees, Local R-14 687.
Resolution approving a memorandum of agreement between Nez Perce County and Lewis County.
Resolution approving an attorney-client fee agreement between Nez Perce County and TED BK PLLC.
Resolution approving and adjusting fiscal year 2020 final budget for Nez Perce County.
Certification of levies.
Resolution approving a modified renewal contract for initial appearance and bond hearing public defender services for indigent persons between Nez Perce County and Kwate Law Offices.
Resolution approving a contract for public defender services between the county and Joanna M. McFarland.
Resolution approving a contract for public defender services between the county and Paige M. Nolta.
Resolution approving a contract for public defender services between the county and Richard M. Cuddihy.
Resolution approving a contract between the county and Magyar, Rauch & Associates.
Resolution authorizing and approving an invoice from Clearwater County Emergency Management for a preliminary engineering report as a prerequisite to the U.S. Department of Commerce Economic Development Administration grant application.
Resolution authorizing accepting an emergency management performance grant award for fiscal year 2020 in the amount of $66,877.14 from the Idaho Office of Emergency Management.
Resolution authorizing Justin Coleman, as Nez Perce County Prosecuting Attorney to execute an agreement with Karpel, a case management system for the Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s Office.
Recognition of Mark Ridinger’s 42 years of service to Nez Perce County.
Other meetings:
Time: 10 a.m. Monday
Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., online at global.gotomeeting.com/join/478231365 or (872) 240-3412 access code 478-231-365.
Agenda items:
Fuel bid opening.
Time: 10:30 a.m. Monday
Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., online at global.gotomeeting.com/join/607239525 or (646) 749-3122 access code 607-239-525.
Agenda items:
Tire quote due.
Time: 11 a.m. Monday
Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., online at global.gotomeeting.com/join/151396549 or (224) 501-3412 access code 151-396-549.
Agenda items:
Justice services update.
Time: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday
Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., online at global.gotomeeting.com/join/673981029 or (408) 650-3123 access code 673-981-029.
Agenda items:
Public hearing, Eagles Pointe Boulevard: A request to change the zoning of approximately 5 acres from Planned Unit Development zone to Agricultural Residential zone; the Planning and Zoning Commission having recommended denial. Stephan Galles, applicant — action item.
Public hearing, suburban lands: The Planning and Zoning Commission recommends approval of an amendment to the Nez Perce County Comprehensive Plan to provide a description for suburban lands shown on the future land use map.
Time: 10 a.m. Wednesday
Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., online at global.gotomeeting.com/join/193480757 or (571) 317-3122 access code 193-480-757.
Agenda items:
Weekly meeting with prosecutor: emergency medical services.
Time: 11 a.m. Friday
Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., online at global.gotomeeting.com/join/931103901 or (646) 749-3122 access code 931-103-901.
Agenda items:
COVID-19 update and county operations.
Lewiston City Council
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: City Library, 411 D St.
Agenda items:
Response to open meetings law complaints.
Financial presentation.
Wastewater treatment plant progress report.
Public hearing on a request to annex and rezone as commercial 11.86 acres near the intersection of Stewart Avenue and 10th Street.
Consent agenda, including minutes; face mask advisory; wastewater treatment plant bid award of $163,655 to Titan Technologies of Boise; conveying sections of fire hose to the city of Craigmont; water treatment plant contract for $150,000 each with IMCO General Construction and Slayden & Kenaston; rejection of a bid for well 6 goods and services; declaring the intent of the city to establish a business improvement district; vouchers payable; and a multi-jurisdictional agreement with the Nez Perce Tribe — action item.
First reading of ordinances to amend city code relating to right-of-way regulations for wireless communication facilities; amend city code related to the adoption of the 2018 international codes; and implement the council’s decisions to annex land, rezone it as commercial and amend the Area of City Impact boundary map — action item.
Second and third readings of an ordinance to rezone property near the intersection of 11th and Snake River avenues from residential to light commercial — action item.
Adoption and approval of ordinance summaries — action item.
Consider a resolution implementing amendments to the city future land use map — action item.
Consider approving the reasoned statement of relevant criteria and standards for the zone change at the intersection of 11th and Snake River avenues — action item.
Consider approving an amendment to the loan offer from the state Department of Environmental Quality for drinking water treatment design and construction — action item.
Consider an agreement with the Idaho Army National Guard for use of a shooting range — action item.
Consider an agreement with the Nez Perce Tribe for sewage maintenance services — action item.
Consider an agreement to terminate the 1999 wastewater contract with the Nez Perce Tribe — action item.
Items removed from the consent agenda — action item.
Consider appointing Danielle Hayes to the Library Board of Trustees — action item.
Executive session to consider labor contract matters — action item.
Lewiston School Board
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: Normal Hill campus, 1114 9th Ave.
Agenda items:
Review district audit report for fiscal year 2019-20.
Consider approval of 2019-20 continuous improvement plan data as required by the Idaho State Department of Education — action item.
Consider approval of a request for rental/use of district facilities — action item.
Hiring recommendation for certified staff — action item.
Update on Lewiston High School and A. Neil DeAtley Career Technical Center from the construction management team.
Review Lewiston School District processes and procedures for addressing COVID-19 positive students or staff.