Area food banks are in overdrive, racking up more donations and volunteer time than at any other point of the year.
It’s necessary, managers at the nonprofit organizations said, to meet the needs of families who seek extra help during the holiday season as financial demands stack up.
The Asotin County Food Bank, based in Clarkston at 1546 Maple St., typically helps around 450 families a month, but the numbers rise in November and December.
“We had 504 families last month, and I’m sure we’ll have an equal amount at the end of this month,” Director Joanne Huntley said. “It’s higher than some of the other months, because of the holidays.”
Recent food drives helped fill the shelves before the rush, but Huntley said the food bank could still use cranberries, boxed stuffing and saltine crackers. And although they have a decent supply currently, that could change.
“We have a pretty good supply for everything else, but after the holidays, it may be a different story,” Huntley said.
Steve Small, program manager for the Community Action Partnership Food Bank, at 124 New Sixth St. in Lewiston, said November is its busiest month, but the increased need “continues right through Christmas.”
In November, the food bank helped 2,199 families with perishable food items, put together nearly 600 food boxes and gave away more than 800 turkeys.
For comparison, in May the food bank helped about 1,900 families with perishable food items.
The food bank could use essentials like canned goods and boxed dinner items, such as macaroni and cheese.
Small said the number of people who need help with food had stabilized for a while, but he’s recently seen an uptick in the numbers.
“I’m seeing a lot of people now that have received services previously, but haven’t been in for a year or two,” he said. “It seems like more of those people are coming back.”
He said that might be because of business closures in the area that put people out of work.
The food bank wouldn’t be able to do its job without the vast amount of help it receives.
“I always like to thank everyone who has donated and all our volunteers, because that’s crucial to our operations,” Small said.
This year, 185 volunteers amassed more than 10,000 hours. That help allows the organization to move more than a million pounds of food a year.
The Idaho Foodbank, also located in Lewiston, is well stocked to meet the holiday needs, but branch manager Mike Wigen said they could use nonperishable items like peanut butter and canned meats.
The food bank already served 400 families, or 1,283 people, by distributing 28,525 pounds of food during the annual Holiday Heroes food drive that took place earlier this month.
Wigen explained that families can really feel the demands that come with the holiday season.
“As we know, everybody spends more money (during November and December),” he said. “Even those who are borderline food insecure have to spend more … and so the need during the holiday season usually always picks up.”
The warehouse hub distributes food to partner agencies in five north central Idaho counties, serving more than 26,000 people a month.
“We want to keep (our partners) stocked (with food) and keep them going,” Wigen said.
The organization, located at 3331 10th St., also has a pantry people can utilize on Fridays from 8:30 to 3:30 p.m.
