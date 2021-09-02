A virtual meeting for farmers and ranchers interested in conservation of the natural resources within the community will be held from 1-5 p.m. Sept. 23 via Zoom.
The locally led work group meeting, held annually, is sponsored by the U.S. Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service.
The meeting is for large- and small-scale operators, including hobby farms and ranches, and is an opportunity for local residents to guide the conservation service programs and priorities. Participants will have an opportunity to discuss future conservation projects, review the performance of the past year’s projects, and identify objectives and priorities to guide future programs.
Anyone seeking more information may contact Jared R. Everson at the NRCS office in Grange-ville at 102 South Hall St. or by calling (208) 983-1050 or (208) 400-1180, or by email at jared.everson@usda.gov.