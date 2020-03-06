Meeting Butch

Natalie Barnes (left) snaps a photo of her daughter, Eleanor Barnes (center), both of Pullman, as she greets Butch T. Cougar during the Washington State baseball home opener at Bailey-Brayton Field on Thursday in Pullman. The Cougars scored 12 runs in the first inning on their way to a 16-7 win over Niagara. For a report from the game, see Page 4B.

 Rebecca Noble/Tribune

