Asotin County Commission
Time: 9 a.m. Tuesday
Place: Courthouse Annex, 095 Second St., Asotin
Agenda:
Approval sought for an engagement letter four outside counsel.
Approval sought for the Bennett Hill Addition with developer agreement, 1600 block of Dustan Loop.
Approval sought for an amendment to the owner-consultant agreement for urban retrofit construction.
Port of Clarkston
Times and places: 4:15 p.m., Monday, Post Ale House, 1 N. Post. St., Spokane, and 8 a.m. Tuesday at Historic Davenport Hotel, 10 S. Post St., Spokane.
Agenda:
Discussions about west Clarkston waterfront, marina, staffing levels, enforcing language of leases related to requests for sewer connection help, fencing and other reasons.
Solutions to break-ins at 1390 Fair St. — action item.
Request from The Hangar — action item.
Fiber lease — action item.
Bridges and ramps for Turning Pointe Business Park pathway — action item.
Appointment of attorney for Port of Clarkston — action item.
Nez Perce County Commission
Time: 1:30 p.m. Monday
Place: Main floor Brammer Building conference room, 1225 Idaho St.
Agenda:
Contract for public defender services between Nez Perce County and Magyar, Rauch & Associates — action item.
Agreement with Idaho Parks and Recreation and Nez Perce County for a patrol boat for the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Marine Division — action item.
Findings of fact and conclusions of law and decision on a subdivision waiver request — action item.
Agreement between Nez Perce County and Election Systems & Software Inc. — action item.
Other commission meeting on second floor of the Brammer Building:
Time: 1:30 p.m. Thursday
Agenda:
Updates on sanitation pickup policy and recruiting incentives during meeting with the prosecutor.
Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport Authority board
Time: 3 p.m. Tuesday
Place: Conference room of airport administration building at 3632 Stearman St., Lewiston
Agenda:
ARFF services transition.
Idaho Division of Aeronautics grant offer — action item.
Personnel manual revisions — action item.
Lewiston Planning and Zoning Commission
Time: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday
Place: Second floor of Community Development Department Building, 215 D St., Lewiston.
Agenda:
Public hearing, deliberation and direction to staff to prepare reasoned statement of relevant criteria and standards on rezoning proposal of McCann Ranch & Livestock Company on 2½ acres west of 615 Stewart Ave. from agricultural transitional to low density residential — action item.
Public hearing, deliberation and direction to staff to prepare reasoned statement of relevant criteria and standards on conditional use permit application for proposed Union Gospel Mission bridge housing shelter at 419 Snake River Ave. — action item.