Nez Perce County Commission
Time: 11 a.m. Monday
Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., online at global.gotomeeting.com/join/404913893 or (646) 749-3122 access code 404-913-893
Agenda items:
Justice Services update, including detention, census, construction, probation, clinical and other administrative business.
Time: 2 p.m. Tuesday
Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., online at global.gotomeeting.com/join/969194509 or (646) 749-3122 access code 969-194-509
Agenda items:
Weekly meeting with the prosecutor for follow-ups for the Joint Powers Agreement meeting, 23rd Street improvements, approach permits, state energy code requirements and other administrative issues.
Time: 1:30 p.m. Monday
Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., online at global.gotomeeting.com/join/978258973 or (646) 749-3112 access code 978-258-973
Agenda items:
Consider an agreement with the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation for boating safety — action item.
Consider a memorandum of understanding with the Idaho Department of Lands — action item.
Consider authorizing a $2,500 donation to Imagine Idaho Action Inc. to promote broadband policy and education — action item.
Consider several applications for retail alcohol beverage licenses — action item
Lewiston City Council
Time: 3 p.m. Monday
Place: City Library, 411 D St., online at cityoflewiston.org
Agenda items:
Stormwater master plan update.
Review of potential options for the Ann Bollinger Performing Arts Center.
Overview of Phase 1 of the water treatment plant retrofit.
Solid waste and recycling discussion.
City process for appeals.
Discussion on the potential use of e-scooters and e-bikes.
Consider approval of two applications for retail alcohol beverage licenses — action item.
Executive session to discuss the acquisition of property not owned by a public agency and labor negotiations — action item.
Asotin County Commission
Time: 9 a.m. Monday
Place: www.co.asotin.wa.us, phone in (669) 900-6833/webinar ID: 863 2097 4898
Agenda items:
Sheriff John Hilderbrand: Request to fill open corrections position.
Stormwater coordinator Jeff Wiemer: Request to fill open position.
Update on Community Development Block Grant public service activities.
Asotin County Health Department parking lot rental agreement.
Library board of trustees appointment.
Planning commission appointment letter.
Interagency agreement with Washington state and Asotin County Superior Court.
Executive session for contract negotiations.