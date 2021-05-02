Asotin County Commission
Time: 9 a.m. Monday.
Place: Courthouse Annex, 095 Second St., Asotin.
Agenda items:
Ted Sharpe, project manager, six-year transportation improvement plan.
Darla McKay, auditor, interlocal agreement for combined state and local voters’ pamphlet.
Executive session, contract negotiations.
Time: 6 p.m. Monday.
Place: Clarkston City Hall, 829 Fifth St.
Agenda items:
Attend Clarkston Planning Commission public hearing.
Clarkston Planning Commission
Time: 6 p.m. Monday.
Place: City Hall, 829 Fifth St.
Agenda items:
Public hearing for zone text change amendment, 1401 Port Drive, Clarkston.
Motion to approve, deny or table zone text change amendment.
Asotin County Planning Commission
Time: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Place: Courthouse Annex, 095 Second St., Asotin.
Agenda items:
Conditional-use permits for Lorraine Callahn, 1900 Valleyview Drive, Clarkston, and Jeremy Walkup, 2038 Andreason Drive, Clarkston.
Nez Perce County Commission
Time: 9 a.m. Monday.
Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St.
Agenda items:
Executive session regarding pending litigation.
Time: 11 a.m. Monday.
Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., online at global.gotomeeting.com/join/508209341 or (224) 501-3412 access code 508-209-341.
Agenda items:
Meeting with Planning and Building on a request to waive surveying requirements for Fred and Doris Kaufman; the National Flood Insurance Program Community Assistance visit; status update on development in the county; discussion on the Juvenile Detention Center project; and other administrative issues.
Time: 1:30 p.m. Monday.
Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., online at global.gotomeeting.com/join/553683829 or (872) 240-3412 access code 553-683-829.
Agenda items:
Consider right-of-way acquisitions for the Webb Road Phase 2 project — action item.
Consider a contract for commercial items with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in the amount of $9,783 — action item.
Consider a contract for law enforcement patrol with the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation in the amount of $10,500 — action item.
Consider appointing Brice Barnes to the Nez Perce County Waterways Committee — action item.
Consider the purchase of traffic paint from Ennis Paint — action item.
Time: 9 a.m. Tuesday
Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., online at global.gotomeeting.com/join/608193389 or (646) 749-3122 access code 608-193-389.
Agenda items:
Road and Bridge Department meeting, including project and department updates, discussion of one-time road project funds and other administrative issues.
Time: 9 a.m. Thursday.
Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., online at global.gotomeeting.com/join/195337733 or (872) 240-3212 access code 195-337-733.
Agenda items:
Fraternal Order of Police union negotiations.
Lewiston City Council
Time: 3 p.m. Monday.
Place: City Library, 411 D St., online at cityoflewiston.org.
Agenda items:
Update on safety performance for 2020.
Update on proposed changes and new fees related to city park amenity rentals.
Discussion of the city code appeals process and numbers of appeals.
Discussion on considerations regarding the Nov. 2 municipal election.
Overview of the standard public improvement agreement with regard to subdivisions and land development within the city.
Update on the airport Joint Powers Agreement.