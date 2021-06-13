Asotin County Commission
Time: 9 a.m. Monday.
Place: Courthouse Annex, 095 Second St., Asotin.
Agenda:
Interagency data sharing agreement with Washington state auditor.
Public hearing to review the final project performance on the fire and life safety project funded by Community Development Block Grant.
Resolution to enact a burn ban.
Contract with the Washington State School for the Blind.
Classroom use agreement with Independent School District No. 1.
Broadband discussion.
Executive session for personnel and contract negotiations.
Asotin City Council
Time: 5:30 p.m. Monday.
Place: Asotin City Hall, 121 Cleveland St., Asotin.
Agenda:
City fireworks regulations.
First readings of ordinances repealing municipal court cash drawer fund; interlocal agreement.
Resolution for a $250,000 line of credit for general fund.
Clarkston School Board
Time: 6 p.m. Monday.
Place: 1294 Chestnut Street, Clarkston.
Agenda:
Consider adoption of credit cards and procurement cards policy — action item.
Review and consider approval of 2021-22 school improvement plans — action item.
Clarkston City Council
Time: 7 p.m. Monday.
Place: City hall, 829 Fifth St.
Agenda:
Justice Memorial Park bid discussion.
Council vacancy application discussion.
Nez Perce County Commission
Time: 1:30 p.m. Monday.
Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St.
Agenda items:
Consider a professional services agreement with Keller Associates — action item.
Consider a standard stock-pile lease with Larry Vincent — action item.
Consider a memorandum of agreement to support juvenile detention clinical facilities with the Idaho Department of Juvenile Corrections — action item.
Consider approving the sheriff to execute an agreement with Language Line Services — action item.
Time: 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Place: Brammer Building.
Agenda items:
Discussion and decision on Idaho Department of Water Resource Board Flood Control Grant — action item.
Time: 9 a.m. Wednesday.
Place: Brammer Building.
Agenda items:
Road and Bridge Department update, including summer grade hardening, Waha Road grader parking and dumpster site, inspector position and other issues.
Time: 2 p.m. Wednesday.
Place: Brammer Building.
Agenda items:
Meeting with Planning and Building Department to consider waiver requests for a minimum lot size requirement, a utility easement requirement, and road development standards — action items.
Time: 2 p.m. Thursday.
Place: Brammer Building.
Agenda items:
Broadband fiber project update.
Lewiston School Board
Time: 6 p.m. Monday.
Place: 3317 12th St., Lewiston.
Agenda:
Public hearing and adoption of proposed 2021-22 budget — action item.
Recognition of scholarship recipients, years of service awards and student officers.
Consider approval to conduct regular session at Tammany High School — action item.
Approve renewal of transitional services to students with disabilities — action item.
Approval of service agreement with Northwest Children’s Home — action item.
Review and consider approval of 2021-22 opening plan — action item.
Lewiston City Council
Time: 6 p.m. Monday.
Place: City Library, 411 D St.
Agenda items:
Presentations from community groups to request funding.
Consent agenda, including minutes, memorandum of understanding with the Port of Lewiston, SEL addition administrative plat, and vouchers payable — action item.
Consider the fourth amendment to the Vornholt Planned Unit Development agreement — action item.
First reading of an ordinance to enact city code that provides that in the event the city reverts to a strong-mayor form of government, the mayor shall be elected by a majority of the votes cast for any candidate running for mayor — action item.
Second and third readings of an ordinance regarding the grounds to deny an application for a child care or preschool facility license, or to suspend or revoke an existing license — action item.
Executive session for pending litigation.
Lewiston Orchards Irrigation District
Time: 6 p.m. Monday and Wednesday.
Place: 1522 Powers Ave.
Agenda items:
Treasurer’s report and payment to vendors.
Director, committee and district manager reports.
Finance report, including notice that second half of 2020 irrigation assessments are due by 5 p.m., June 21.
Consider a budget resolution and award bids for sand, gravel and fuel — action items.
Executive session for pending litigation — action item.
Lewiston City Library Board of Trustees
Time: 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Place: City Library, 411 D St.
Agenda items:
Consent agenda, including minutes, statistical report and expenses — action item.
Election of officers — action item.
Committee reports.
Director’s report, including staff member introduction, strategic plan update, grants update, best practices and 2022 budget update.
Unfinished business, including windows update, dates for policy work sessions, bylaw review — action item, and items removed from the consent agenda.
Update to security system — action item.
July 5 holiday closure — action item.
Nez Perce County Fair Board
Time: 6 p.m. Wednesday
Place: 1229 Burrell Ave.
Agenda items:
Financial reports — action item.
Fair entertainment schedule and expenses — action item.
Nonprofit building and rental equipment rates — action item.
2022 fair theme — action item.
Decision on board committees — action item.