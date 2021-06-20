Asotin County Commission

Time: 5 p.m. Monday

Place: Courthouse Annex, 095 Second St., Asotin

Online: co.asotin.wa.us/164 - ID 863 2097 4898

Agenda items:

Sheriff John Hilderbrand, registered sex offender address verification grant program.

Lori Hyde, family resource coordinator, birth to 3 contract with the Washington State School for the Blind.

Jennifer Ashby, library director, broadband discussion.

Resolution adopting the updated Asotin County personnel policy.

Asotin County Public Utility District

Time: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday

Place: 1500 Scenic Way, Clarkston

Agenda items:

Property sale update.

Commissioner and manager reports.

Asotin County Public Facilities District Board of Directors

Time: 4:15 p.m. Tuesday

Place: 1603 Dustan Loop, Clarkston

Agenda items:

Aquatic center reports by Jessica West, manager; Scott Stoll, director; Amanda Armel, business services manager.

Executive session for personnel issues.

Port of Clarkston, special meeting

Time: 11 a.m. Wednesday

Place: 849 Port Way, Clarkston

Phone: (712) 775-7031, access code: 796442#

Agenda items:

Parks and Recreation plan and Rivershore District Supplement.

Executive session for lease negotiations.

Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport Authority

Time: 10 a.m. Monday

Place: 3632 Stearman St., Lewiston

Online: vimeo.com/user135328561

Agenda:

South Landside lease area appraisal.

Air Service Development Committee update.

Nez Perce County Commission

Time: 1:30 p.m. Monday

Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St.

Agenda items:

Consider formal adoption of an administrative land division application — action item.

Consider a memorandum of agreement to share the monthly costs for street lighting with the Lewiston Roundup Association — action item.

Consider a commitment of up to $1 million as matching funds for the Orofino to Grangeville middle-mile broadband fiber construction project — action item.

Time: 9 a.m. Tuesday

Place: Brammer Building

Agenda items:

First Step 4 Life update.

Time: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday

Place: Brammer Building

Agenda items:

Fraternal Order of Police negotiations.

Time: 9 a.m. Wednesday

Place: Brammer Building

Agenda items:

Emergency medical services contract discussion.

Time: 10 a.m. Wednesday

Place: Brammer Building

Agenda items:

Discussion on payment of indigent cremations.

Time: 2 p.m. Wednesday

Place: Brammer Building

Agenda items:

Discussion on stormwater permit.

Time: 3 p.m. Thursday

Place: Brammer Building

Agenda items:

Weekly meeting with the prosecutor for a legal update on Cherrylane Bridge and other administrative issues.

Executive session for personnel.

Lewiston City Council — Nez Perce County Commission joint meeting

Time: 3 p.m. Monday

Place: Bell Building, 215 D St.

Agenda items:

Police station and courthouse update.

Airport budget.

Emergency management and communications.

Emergency medical services.

Prosecution services.

Street address issues.

Lewiston School Board, special meeting

Time: Noon Tuesday

Place: 3317 12th St., Lewiston

Agenda items:

Ratification of the 2021-22 tentative agreement between the Lewiston Education Association and the school district — action item.

Set wage schedule for educational support personnel for 2021-22 — action item.

Set salary schedule for administrators and supervisors for 2021-22 — action item.

Lewis-Clark Valley Metropolitan Planning Organization — Technical Advisory Committee

Time: 2 p.m. Wednesday

Place: Zoom meeting, email director@lewisclarkmpo.org to participate

Agenda items:

Review and discussion of the Transportation Improvement Plan project list, including a recommendation on which projects to publish for public comment.

Citizen advisory committees.

Project updates.

Lewiston Planning and Zoning Commission

Time: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday

Place: Bell Building, 215 D St.

Agenda items:

Consider a preliminary subdivision plat for Valley Vista Heights block 18 — action item.

Review of draft rewrite of city code regarding small lot development and zero-lot line town homes or duplexes — action item.

