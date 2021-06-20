Asotin County Commission
Time: 5 p.m. Monday
Place: Courthouse Annex, 095 Second St., Asotin
Online: co.asotin.wa.us/164 - ID 863 2097 4898
Agenda items:
Sheriff John Hilderbrand, registered sex offender address verification grant program.
Lori Hyde, family resource coordinator, birth to 3 contract with the Washington State School for the Blind.
Jennifer Ashby, library director, broadband discussion.
Resolution adopting the updated Asotin County personnel policy.
Asotin County Public Utility District
Time: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday
Place: 1500 Scenic Way, Clarkston
Agenda items:
Property sale update.
Commissioner and manager reports.
Asotin County Public Facilities District Board of Directors
Time: 4:15 p.m. Tuesday
Place: 1603 Dustan Loop, Clarkston
Agenda items:
Aquatic center reports by Jessica West, manager; Scott Stoll, director; Amanda Armel, business services manager.
Executive session for personnel issues.
Port of Clarkston, special meeting
Time: 11 a.m. Wednesday
Place: 849 Port Way, Clarkston
Phone: (712) 775-7031, access code: 796442#
Agenda items:
Parks and Recreation plan and Rivershore District Supplement.
Executive session for lease negotiations.
Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport Authority
Time: 10 a.m. Monday
Place: 3632 Stearman St., Lewiston
Online: vimeo.com/user135328561
Agenda:
South Landside lease area appraisal.
Air Service Development Committee update.
Nez Perce County Commission
Time: 1:30 p.m. Monday
Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St.
Agenda items:
Consider formal adoption of an administrative land division application — action item.
Consider a memorandum of agreement to share the monthly costs for street lighting with the Lewiston Roundup Association — action item.
Consider a commitment of up to $1 million as matching funds for the Orofino to Grangeville middle-mile broadband fiber construction project — action item.
Time: 9 a.m. Tuesday
Place: Brammer Building
Agenda items:
First Step 4 Life update.
Time: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday
Place: Brammer Building
Agenda items:
Fraternal Order of Police negotiations.
Time: 9 a.m. Wednesday
Place: Brammer Building
Agenda items:
Emergency medical services contract discussion.
Time: 10 a.m. Wednesday
Place: Brammer Building
Agenda items:
Discussion on payment of indigent cremations.
Time: 2 p.m. Wednesday
Place: Brammer Building
Agenda items:
Discussion on stormwater permit.
Time: 3 p.m. Thursday
Place: Brammer Building
Agenda items:
Weekly meeting with the prosecutor for a legal update on Cherrylane Bridge and other administrative issues.
Executive session for personnel.
Lewiston City Council — Nez Perce County Commission joint meeting
Time: 3 p.m. Monday
Place: Bell Building, 215 D St.
Agenda items:
Police station and courthouse update.
Airport budget.
Emergency management and communications.
Emergency medical services.
Prosecution services.
Street address issues.
Lewiston School Board, special meeting
Time: Noon Tuesday
Place: 3317 12th St., Lewiston
Agenda items:
Ratification of the 2021-22 tentative agreement between the Lewiston Education Association and the school district — action item.
Set wage schedule for educational support personnel for 2021-22 — action item.
Set salary schedule for administrators and supervisors for 2021-22 — action item.
Lewis-Clark Valley Metropolitan Planning Organization — Technical Advisory Committee
Time: 2 p.m. Wednesday
Place: Zoom meeting, email director@lewisclarkmpo.org to participate
Agenda items:
Review and discussion of the Transportation Improvement Plan project list, including a recommendation on which projects to publish for public comment.
Citizen advisory committees.
Project updates.
Lewiston Planning and Zoning Commission
Time: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday
Place: Bell Building, 215 D St.
Agenda items:
Consider a preliminary subdivision plat for Valley Vista Heights block 18 — action item.
Review of draft rewrite of city code regarding small lot development and zero-lot line town homes or duplexes — action item.