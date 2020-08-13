COLFAX — An informational session for anyone interested in applying for the vacant District 1 commissioner seat at the Port of Whitman County will be held at 7 tonight.
Port staff will share background about the port and the roles and responsibilities of a port commissioner. The meeting will be held on Zoom at bit.ly/2DYDANr.
Applications will be available on the port’s website immediately following this session. Applications are due by close of business on Sept. 16.
The two remaining commissioners, Kristine Meyer of District 2 and Tom Kammerzell of District 3, will interview applicants at the board’s Oct. 1 meeting and select the new commissioner.
The person selected will need to run in the next open election in November 2021 to retain the seat. The winner of the election will serve out the remainder of former Commissioner John Love’s term, ending in 2025.
Anyone seeking more information may contact the port office at (509) 397-3791 or port@portwhitman.com.