ASOTIN — The Asotin Police Department has a medicine kiosk set up at Asotin City Hall to accept medications that are unused, expired or in need of destruction.
The kiosk is located inside the front door of city hall and is available for people to drop off medicines they no longer need or want. The kiosk is available during business hours Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
“We don’t want these drugs on the street and if people flush these down the toilet, they can cause problems in the sewer system and in the environment,” Asotin Police Chief Monte Renzelman said.
The kiosk accepts medications in any dosage form in the original container or in a sealed bag. Inhalers are accepted as well. Sharp items, such as needles, are not accepted, but Renzelman encourages people who have prescribed medications that require needles and other sharps to contact the police department in order to obtain a container.
To contact the Asotin police, call dispatch at (509) 758-2331 or city hall at (509) 243-4411, and dial 1 or 2 to leave a message for police.
The kiosk does not accept herbal remedies, vitamins, supplements, cosmetics, other personal care products, medical devices, batteries, thermometers that contain mercury, sharps such as needles, illicit drugs and pet pesticide products.